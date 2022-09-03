Assault
• Era Parker, 36, Dayton Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 1.
• Muhammad Ilyas, 81, Lake Meadow Drive, Jamestown, was charged with sexual battery, Sept. 1.
• Jerequin Diontae McNeair, 31, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, possessing stolen goods, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of firearms by a felon, failure to comply, fictitious/revoked/suspended/expired vehicle registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance, Aug. 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jermaine Bridges, 29, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and altering, destroying or stealing evidence of criminal misconduct, Aug. 31.
• Jack Morgan Arbutina, 22, Possum Track Road, Raleigh, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 31.
Larceny/Theft
• David Hammonds Jr., 29, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possessing stolen goods, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Sept. 1.
• Henry Lee Williams Jr., 61, Filbert Place, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Aug. 31.
Other charges
• Christy Lynn Rogers, 46, Manley Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 1.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a drug overdose at a residence on Ward Avenue. Officers found a man lying in the front yard. The man was given two dosage units of Narcan and awoke. He refused transport by EMS and said he did not wish to speak with officers, Sept. 1.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Flint Avenue in which $480 worth of firearms were stolen, Sept.1.
