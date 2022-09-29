Assault
Assault
• Sarah E. Reed, 29, Evans Mill Road, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Sept. 27.
• Jamel Isander Soltau, 30, Emerson Road, Greensboro, was charged with affray or simple assault, Sept. 26.
• Robert Jay Frye, 45, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Sept. 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Santanna Seamon, 20, Erwin Circle, Lexington, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, Sept. 27.
• Christopher E. Scott, 31, Fezor Road, Lexington, was charged with one count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, Sept. 27.
• Shazia Zulfiqar, 43, Wilson Place, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Sept. 27.
Other charges
• Gabrielle DeGraff, 35, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property, Sept. 27.
Incidents
• Police are investigating shots fired into a residence on Eskdale Street while three people were inside. No injuries were reported, but the shots caused about $475 worth of damage, Sept. 27.
• Police are investigating a report of larceny of $250 from a medical facility on Elm Street, Sept. 27.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a Chevrolet Impala from a parking lot on N. Main Street while its owner was shopping in a store, Sept. 27.
