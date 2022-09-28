Assault
• Rashaad Hague Jr., 22, Parkwood Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession or manufacture of a weapon of mass destruction or death. Hague was charged in a case out of Greensboro and turned himself in to High Point authorities, Sept. 26.
• Ronald D. Terry, 38, Jeanette Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, Sept. 26.
• George Stinson IV, 38, Reynolds Manor Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female, Sept. 24.
Breaking and entering
• Dejuan Keith Dunlap, 49, homeless, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building, Sept. 25.
• Raphael Hatangimana, 18, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 25.
• Tavaras Jamaal Edwards, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building, Sept. 25.
Larceny/Theft
• Giovanni Butler, 21, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Sept. 26.
• Jaren Bradley Gunn, 43, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Sept. 24.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Roger V. Perez, 35, Old Turnpike Road, Trinity, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Sept. 26.
• Joshua M. Harris, 34, Liberty Road, Archdale, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 26.
• Antione Dwight Rogers Powers, 33, Meadowbrook Boulevard, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 23.
• Victoria Audom Kalapp, 33, Ashdale Road, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, failure to stop for siren and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane control, Sept. 24.
• Dashanique Breanna Brooks, 24, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 24.
• Jeremy Teneal McKiver, 33, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 25.
• Jonathan Michael Olenick, 34, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 25.
Other charges
• Jens Moeller, 37, St. Croix Place, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of failure to give information after crash, driving while license revoked and speeding with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Sept. 26.
• O’Dontay Tyreek McCullough, 26, Thornberry Drive, Augusta, Georgia, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Sept. 25.
