Assault
• Timothy Lee Smith Jr., 50, Hillside Drive, Thomasville, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, Sept. 22.
• Natavia Monique Reynolds, 25, Northridge Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 22.
• Antony Joel Woods, 54, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 22.
Larceny/Theft
• Sam Meas, 38, Meadowview Drive, Greensboro, was charged with uttering a forged instrument, Sept. 23.
• Aden Solomon, 22, Valleyview Drive, Lexington, was charged with one count each of possessing stolen goods, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Sept. 23.
• Lisa Ann Godwin, 23, Marywood Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, Sept. 23.
• Howard D. Jackson, 37, Rolling Green Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Oliver Michael Orwig, 18, Legends Way, Crestview Hills, Kentucky, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Sept. 25.
• Roberto Del’angel-Garcia, 19, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 24.
• Jawan Warren-Jackson, 35, McCormick Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving or allowing a motor vehicle to be driven without registration, Sept. 25.
• Robert Leland Williams, 41, Fraley Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 24.
• John Hughes Sr., 56, Big Jack Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 24.
Other charges
• Jerry Lee Spring, 52, South Road, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Sept. 23.
• Bobby Ray Henderson, 71, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 23.
• Komla Kougbany, 36, Bracknell Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and injury to personal property, Sept. 24.
• Donald Derris Keaton, 49, Francis Street, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace, Sept. 22.
• Zulle Latoy Foxe, 46, W. Webb Avenue, Burlington, was charged with public disturbance, Sept. 22.
• Lakeishia Marie Cagle, 38, Park Street, High Point, was charged with possession of firearms by a felon, Sept. 22.
Incidents
• Police are investigating the theft of $6,000 from a Ford transit van at a residence on Westover Terrace, Sept. 25.
• Police are investigating a report by a woman on Pine Circle Drive who said she lost $830 through Cashapp in a real estate fraud scheme, Sept. 24.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a license plate off a Honda Accord in a parking lot on Kirkwood Street, Sept. 23.
• Police are investigating a stabbing in High Point that was reported after a man with a knife wound arrived for medical treatment at Moses Cone Hospital, Sept. 25.
• Police investigated a report of an assault at a nightclub on English Road. Neither person involved wanted to press charges, Sept. 23.
• Police went to a residence on Lexington Avenue where a man reportedly brandished a firearm during an argument, Sept. 23.
• Police recovered a wallet turned in at a community center on Triangle Lake Road, Sept. 23.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a men’s bicycle worth $350 from a residence on S. Elm Street, Sept. 25.
