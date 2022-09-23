Larceny/Theft
• Tiombay Dixon, 37, Smith Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Sept. 22.
• Steven W. Blackburn, 57, Morgan Lane, Lexington, was charged with three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, Sept. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Sultan O. Divens, 43, Herbert Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA (Ecstasy), felony maintaining a dwelling for drug activity, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Sept. 22.
• Shacora S. McKiver, 32, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA (Ecstasy), simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 22.
• Megan Hanzely, 38, Bethel Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with ABC permittee allowing conduct violation on premises, Sept. 22.
• Jesse J. Barr, 45, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, Sept. 22.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a hit-and-run that caused about $200 worth of damage to a Kia Soul on the entrance ramp to Interstate 85 Business at Interstate 74, Sept. 22.
• Police are seeking whoever shoplifted $70 worth of shoes from a store on Eastchester Drive, Sept. 22.
