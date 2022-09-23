Assault
• Jesse W. Barnes, 32, Whitt Hunt Road, Pleasant Garden, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Sept. 21.
• Jasmine Richardson, 45, Tyson Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 21.
• Reginald E. Wall, 33, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Sept. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• David Edward Tidwell, 39, Beckerite Road, Sophia, was charged with possessing stolen goods and failure to appear, Sept. 21.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Tony Blackley, 38, Randleman Road, Randlman, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 21.
Other charges
• Andre Brinson, 38, homeless, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 21.
• Steven J. Young, 33, S. Main Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 21.
Incidents
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 600 block of N. Elm Street where the driver’s side window was busted out and a pistol was stolen, Sept. 20.
• Report of sexual offense in the eastern part of the city where a woman reported that a man she was involved with was distributing or showing people explicit photos of the two, Sept. 20.
• Report of larceny at a car wash on Samet Drive where a witness said two people entered the business property and damaged coin-operated vacuums. The suspects pried open doors to the vacuums to sift through debris for any money or valuables, Sept. 20.
• Report of a drug overdose on the ramp to Interstate 85 Business at Baker Road where, after police responded to a call of a person down, a woman was transported to High Point Medical Center for treatment, Sept. 20.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 900 block of Trenton Street where a woman was treated at the scene and refused transport to a hospital, Sept. 20.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 700 block of Woodbury Street where a wallet and cellphone were stolen from a gray 2008 Honda CRV, Sept. 20.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 100 block of Greensboro Road where a person had to be revived with Narcan and refused further treatment, Sept. 20.
• Report of larceny from a building in the 3000 block of N. Main Street where a power generator worth $1,699 was stolen. Felony warrants are pending in the case, Sept. 20.
• Report of a drug overdose in the 1900 block of Brentwood Street where police found an unresponsive person at a local business. The person was revived with Narcan, Sept. 21.
