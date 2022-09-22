Assault
• Thomas Smyth, 47, River Birch Loop, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 20.
• Thomas Smyth, 47, River Birch Loop, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 20.
• Paulina Blanco, 50, River Birch Loop, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Sept. 20.
Larceny/Theft
• Teresa Beckom, 44, Mantura Lane, Greensboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 20.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Katherine Holdren, 38, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Sept. 20.
• Eddie Turner, 37, Baker Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Sept. 20.
• Jessica O’Brien, 24, Cabot Court, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 20.
Other charges
• Tarik Dixon, 28, Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Sept. 20.
Incidents
• Police are investigating shots fired at an Oldsmobile 88 in an area around Green Drive and Ward Avenue that shattered one of the car’s windows. No one was reported injured, Sept. 20.
