Assault
• James Ray Overby, 44, Liberty Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Sept. 19.
• Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Jahvontae Leshawn Bobbitt, 23, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearms by a felon, carrying a concealed gun and possession of stolen firearms, Sept. 16.
Larceny/Theft
• Marcus A. Kirby, 26, Greenstone Place, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 19.
• Lakina Stanley, 42, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 19.
• Ratsmy Haneboutta, 37, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants or other employees, Sept. 19.
Other charges
• Mitchell Onley, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with indecent exposure, Sept. 19.
• Shaketta Burts, 33, Central Court, High Point, was charged with disorderly conduct, Sept. 19.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report by a man who said he was shot at along Commerce Avenue, Sept. 19.
