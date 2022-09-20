Assault
Gary Gannaway Jr., 25, South Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female, Sept. 18.
Dylan Denning, 25, Jones Lake Road, Reidsville, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and affray or simple assault, Sept. 17.
Matthew Denning, 25, Jones Lake Road, Reidsville, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and affray or simple assault, Sept. 17.
Isai Luna-Torres, 22, Cox Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 17.
Tony Dale Miller Jr., 33, Monroe Place, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, Sept. 17.
David Nelson Yee, 48, Liberia Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and violating the Domestic Violence Act, Sept. 16.
Tyrease McBride, 22, Grayson Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 16.
Quandarius Crump, 29, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Sept. 16.
Jonathan Blue, 42, Ingram Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 17.
Mark Dwayne Stevens, 50, Veasley Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault on emergency personnel, felony hit-and-run with personal injury, improper use of license plates and operating a vehicle with no insurance, Sept. 15.
Victor Mauricio Muniz, 53, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Sept. 15.
Breaking and entering
Laura Hope Hall, 40, homeless, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering vehicles, Sept. 15.
Larceny/Theft
Melissa Stein, 40, Heritage Lane, Randleman, was charged with one count each of insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses and felony conspiracy, Sept. 16.
Sharon Hunsucker, 39, Shields Road, Kernersville, was charged with felony larceny, Sept. 16.
Phillip Ray Morales, 35, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of concealment of merchandise and misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 18.
Britanny Lee Presnell, 27, Vine Street, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Sept. 17.
David Mullins, 50, Bennett Spring Road, Salem, Virginia, was charged with one count each of common law robbery, felony larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 16.
Lakeisha Cagle, 38, Park Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possessing stolen goods, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency or neglect by parents or others, Sept. 16.
Tiara Jones, 40, Trellis Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with shoplifting, Sept. 16.
Michael Ameen Payne, 22, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods and possession of firearms by a felon, Sept. 15.
Drugs/Alcohol
Luke Benjamin Jaser, 18, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intention to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, selling or delivering within 1,000 feet of a school or day care, and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Sept. 18.
Shayla Hewitt, 24, Maymead Street, Lexington, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage by a passenger when beverage was not in original container, Sept. 18.
Luis Martinez-Martinez, 49, Roberts Lane, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and driving while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 18.
Donte Burke, 40, Elizabeth Glen Way, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and hit-and-run property damage, Sept. 17.
Dylan Hutchins, 30, Reid Road, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and having no operator’s license, Sept. 17.
Teilexis Johnson, 23, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 17.
Sergio Palacios-Hernandez, 43, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 16.
Valeria Orellana, 45, Gaines Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 16.
Jaylin Spears-Johnson, 27, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and speeding, Sept. 16.
Megan Hanzely, 38, Bethel Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration, Sept. 16.
Karen E. Williams, 25, Candelar Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 18.
Jonathan T. Johnson, 39, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possessing drug equipment or paraphernalia, having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired registration and driving while license revoked, Sept. 18.
Michaela Jequese Baskins, 19, W. Kearns Ave., High Point, was charged with maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, Sept. 14.
Michael Terell Fistzgiles, 38, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felony failure to appear, Sept. 15.
Bradley Keith Gore, 32, Cox Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 15.
Other charges
Preston Hickman, 42, Everett Lane, High Point, was charged with one count each of intimidating or interfering with a witness and felony common law obstruction of justice, Sept. 18.
Dominic Christopher Dangelo, 19, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession or manufacturing fraudulent identification, Sept. 18.
Tonia Welch, 51, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoyance, Sept. 16.
Alex Sanchez-Romero, 34, Old Winston Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Sept. 16.
Toriano Gainey, 52, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order, Sept. 16.
Eba Darjee, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 16.
Florencio Ferrufino, 70, Pine Valley Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 16.
Santos Anduray, 56, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 16.
Osmin Hernandez, 50, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 16.
Eric Monroy, 26, Hiddenlake Court, Brown Summit, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Sept. 16.
Eve Siegel, 67, Glenstone Trail, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Sept. 16.
Mitchell Onley, 39, Washington Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Sept. 16.
Incidents
Police are investigating vandalism to a Chrysler 300 along Wellingford Drive that caused $700 worth of damage, Sept. 16.
Police assisted paramedics with reviving a man with Narcan after he overdosed at a residence on Archdale Road. The man refused transport to an area medical center, Sept. 16.
