Assault
• Michael Tyler Vance, 26, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 27.
Breaking and entering
• Hunter Chase Mason, 24, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering-building, Aug. 17.
• Nancy Faye Watts, 63, was charged with felony breaking and entering-building, larceny and second-degree trespass, Aug. 19.
• Joshua Bradshaw, 26, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering-building, Aug. 24.
• Michael Kevin Saunders, 44, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering-building, Aug. 26.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Christopher Jay Bennett, 29, was charged with trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance, Aug. 23.
• Chasity Dawn Hutson, 37, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Aug. 23.
• Kenny Ardon, 25, was charged with trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance, Aug. 23.
• Christopher Jay Bennett, 41, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 24.
Other charges
• Bradley Craig Shelton, 34, was charged with indecent exposure, Aug. 22.
• Sergia Esteban Grugan, 26, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 24.
• Jerry Michael Rich, 33, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 24.
• Khiree Andreas Scott, 30, was charged with communicating threats Aug. 26.
Incidents
• Report of burglary at a business in the 1000 block of Randolph Street with a loss of $650, Aug. 17.
• Report of burglary at a business in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, Aug. 17.
• Report of trespassing in the 300 block of James Avenue, Aug. 18.
• Report of non-residential burglary in the 700 block of Pineywood Road, Aug. 19.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 900 block of Randolph Street with a loss of $210, Aug. 19.
• Report of wire fraud by an Emily Court resident with a loss of $2,800, Aug. 19.
• Report of motor vehicle theft from a business in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, Aug. 21.
• Report of larceny in the 100 block of Salem Street with a loss of $16, Aug. 21.
• Report of residential burglary in the 400 block of Pleasant Grove Church Road with a loss of $668, Aug. 21.
• Report of aggravated assault in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Aug. 21.
• Report of shoplifting in the 1500 block of Liberty Drive with a loss of $84, Aug. 21.
• Report of extortion in the 600 block of Pontiac Drive, Aug. 21.
• Report of an animal bite on Oak Ridge Drive, Aug. 21.
• Report of trespassing on E. Main Street, Aug. 22.
• Report of counterfeiting at a business in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, Aug. 22.
• Report of property damage in the 900 block of Hasty School Road, Aug. 22.
• Report of assault in the 600 block of English Street, Aug. 22.
• Report of assault in the 300 block of Phillips Street, Aug. 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.