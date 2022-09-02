Assault
• Anthony Godbolt, 51,Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, Aug. 31.
• Christopher Bolling, 37, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of simple assault of a handicapped person and common law false imprisonment, Aug. 31.
• Montiey Rhoades, 29, Redding Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 31.
Armed robbery
• Matthew Parker Pratt, 50, Winslow Street, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, breaking and entering-building, habitual larceny, failure to appear, injury to personal property and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Aug. 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Tae Vannavong, 22, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Aug. 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Caleb Huffman, 30, Messar Road, Valdese, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Aug. 31.
• Charles Swinson Jr., 29, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked, and having fictitious, revoked, expired or suspended registration, Aug. 31.
Other charges
• Jakob Preston Joy, 20, Shelf Rock Road, Driftwood, Texas, was charged with one count each of possessing or manufacturing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, Aug. 31.
• Alexander Sawhney, 21, Boston Road, North Billorica, Massachusetts, was charged with one count each of possessing or manufacturing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, Aug. 31.
• Jack William Campbell, 21, Grant Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with one count each of possessing or manufacturing fraudulent identification and obtaining identification using false information, Aug. 31.
• Aloeia Manza, 49, Lakecrest Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 31.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a report of a larceny from a place on Wendover Avenue in which firearms and a wallet were taken, Aug. 31.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 400 block of Cable Street where a vehicle ran through a yard, damaging fencing, lawn furniture and shrubbery, Aug. 31.
• Report of larceny in the 2700 block of S. Main Street where two cartons of Newport cigarettes were stolen, Aug. 31.
• Report of a hit-and-run vehicle crash with property damage at Eastchester Drive and Ambassador Court, Aug. 31.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 100 block of Old Winston Road where four wheels and four tires were stolen off a vehicle in a business parking lot, Aug. 31.
• Report of larceny at Walmart on S. Main Street where items valued at more than $740, including a $398 bow and arrow set and $267 worth of speakers, were stolen. The merchandise was recovered, but no arrest was made, Aug. 31.
• Report of larceny from Dollar General on Westchester Drive where security footage was obtained of a theft in progress. The investigation is ongoing, Aug. 31.
