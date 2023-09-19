Assault
• Addie Lee Williams, 27, Montlieu Avenue, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault by pointing a gun and two counts of assault in the presence of a minor, Sept. 16.
• Mallory Dawn George, 26, Gunnersbury Lane, High Point, was charged with simple assault and breaking and entering a building, Sept. 16.
Drugs/alcohol
• Andrew Wemmer Patton, 38, Quaker Lane, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, Sept. 16.
• Donte Terrell Burke, 41, Elizabeth Glen Way, Jamestown, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, Sept. 16.
• Erica Gleason Coakley, 41, Waterstone Loop, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of failure to appear in court, Sept. 16.
• Mathew Stephen Koontz, 19, Bonnie Regan Road, Thomasville, was charged with provisional lincensee driving after consuming alcohol, second-degree trespass and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 17.
• Courtney Renee Yarborough, 30, High Point Road Trail, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse, Sept. 17.
• Keily Aileen Ortiz, 19, Chase Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Sept. 18.
• Jaime Bautista-Zuvirie, 48, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor driving while impaired, no operator’s license and failure to stop at the stoplight, Sept. 18.
Larceny
• Tonnya Nicole Giordano, 35, Fala Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Sept. 16.
• Amanda Lynn Owens, 33, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Sept. 16.
Other charges
• Robert Joseph Hanson, 39, Shawfield Court, Greensboro, was charged with injury to person property, Sept. 15
• Lexus Aleah Clapp, 28, Roberts Court, High Point, was cited for misdemeanor vandalism to real property with willful and wanton injury, Sept. 15.
• Deborah Evet Stephens, 57, Oneka Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 15.
• Jaquez Lashaun Peebles, 19, Radford Street, High Point, was charged with disturbing the peace, Sept. 15.
• Maysha Lavon Bynum, 37, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 15.
• Kemfton Kenon, no age listed, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 16.
• David Lee Jones, 54, Archdale Road, Archdale, was charged with failure to appear in court, Sept. 16.
• Rajendra Shrestha, 40, Starfall Drive, Colfax, was charged with eluding arrest, Sept. 18.
• James Darrell Hall, 40,, Nance Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, second-degree trespass and two counts of probation violation, Sept. 18.
Incidents
• Police investigated an accident that happened sometime before 3:10 a.m. that caused about $2,000 worth of damage to a Subaru Legacy, Sept. 16.
• Police investigated a report that a black sedan going west on W. Wendover Avenue about 1 a.m. hit a motorcycle and did not stop. The motorcyclist had minor injuries, and the motorcycle had minor damage.
• Police investigated a dispute in which people in a Nissan blocked a gate on English Road where there was a man in a pickup who had shown a gun. No charges were filed.
