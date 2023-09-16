Assault
• Anthony Galante, 42, Kirkwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 14.
• Anthony Galante, 42, Kirkwood Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 14.
• Leshawn G. Wilson, 52, Gatewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Cidnee Nicole Greene, 28, Pine Creek Ridge, Asheboro, was charged with felony larceny, uttering a forged instrument and possession of a counterfeit instrument, check or currency, Sept. 14.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Damien Carter Jr., 20, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 14.
Other charges
• Shenika S. Lloyd, 45, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 14.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 14.
Incidents
• Police responded to an overdose at a residence on Connor Place, Sept. 14.
