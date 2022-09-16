Assault
• Adrian Zaquan Crosby, 29, Cantwell Court, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 12.
• Genesis Marie Rivera-Molina, 26, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Sept. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Eugene Tate Hill, 53, Waterstone Loop, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 10.
• Terez Lamar Breeden, 26, Traceview Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and possessing stolen goods, Sept. 10.
• Bryant Jamaal Mayo, 34, Northside Court, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 10.
• Paul Michael Taylor, 50, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 11.
• Jemuarre Dashaun Ford, 22, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 12.
• Webster McCoy Jackson, 63, Wood Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 12.
• Lakeshia Renee Clinton, 45, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, Sept. 12.
• Sergio Alex Mendoza, 25, Douglas Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 12.
• Coleman Kody Lee Boone, 19, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 13.
• Tanner Grant Garris, 21, Raeford Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 13.
• Jesse Dale Fields, 32, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 13.
• Todd Prentice Black, 55, Sharon Way, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, Sept. 13.
• Cori Amanda Collins, 32, Wright Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 13.
• Franklin Junior White, 40, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, Sept. 13.
• Angela Kristin Shaw, 41, Randleman Road, Randleman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing, Sept. 13.
• Christopher Alexander Steele, 26, Sherman Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun, Sept. 14.
Larceny/Theft
• Alvonz Dupree Jones, 47, Machine Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Sept. 11.
• Shayan Ahmed, 21, W. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Sept. 12.
• Jimmy Lee Dawson, 39, Wagoner View Drive, Trinity, was charged with identity theft, Sept. 12.
• David Wayne Reece, 53, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny and possessing stolen goods, Sept. 13.
• Cory James Kiker, 31, Greenhaven Drive, Archdale, was charged with larceny, Sept. 13.
• Erica Tricia Seitzer, 36, homeless, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Sept. 13.
• Joshua Aaron Petty, 34, homeless, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Sept. 13.
• Bobby Aaron Stokes, 42, S. Main Street, Randleman, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Sept. 14.
• Zachary Martin Brackman, 31, E. Farriss Avenue, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sept. 14.
Weapons
• David Tyler Tuft, 22, homeless, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and failure to appear, Sept. 13.
• Tyjay White, 20, Ragan Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Sept. 13.
Other charges
• Roberto Miguel Cruz-Vale, 26, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with willfully engaging in a riot, Sept. 13.
• Shaheem Rashar Murphy, 26, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with first-degree arson, burning of personal property and manufacture/possess weapon of mass death/destruction, Sept. 12.
• Nestor Steven Medrano, 19, Arch Street, High Point, was charged with possessing false identification, Sept. 9.
• Ellisha Taisha Spruell, 32, W. Rotary Drive, High Point, was charged with using telephone to threaten bodily harm and violating a 50B order, Sept. 12.
• Reginald Eldominique Wall, 33, Charles Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Sept. 12.
• Tracy Strickland Runyon, 57, Old South Court, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 13.
• Ulysses Dewitt Welch, 53, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 13.
• Paula Garner Faucette, 54, Howard Place, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Sept. 14.
• Miranda Lynnette Osborne, 27, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Thomasville, was charged with reckless driving, driving without insurance and seat-belt violation, Sept. 14.
• Larosco Rosco Smith Sr., 60, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 14.
• Bobby Ray Henderson, 71, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 14.
• Shakera Debora Liles, 38, Fern Avenue, High Point, was charged with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station, Sept. 14.
• Debra Campbell Pemberton, 61, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 14.
Incidents
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1300 block of Burton Avenue where a man said his vehicle was struck while parked in front of a building where he was delivering food, Sept. 13.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 600 block of Clara Cox Way where a woman reported that someone entered her vehicle overnight and stole beauty supplies and clothes worth $1,200, Sept. 13.
• Report of strong-armed robbery at Family Dollar on Brentwood Street where a woman said she was assaulted while confronting a shoplifting suspect, Sept. 13.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 200 block of Spencer Street where a 2012 Chrysler 300 was stolen from a driveway between 5 and 6 p.m. The vehicle is black with a chrome grill and chrome wheels, Sept. 13.
• Report of a residential burglary in the 500 block of Hill Street where a flatscreen television worth $200 was stolen, Sept. 13.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 700 block of Qubein Avenue where a light pole was damaged, Sept. 13.
• Report of assault in the 900 block of Granby Avenue where a woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Sept. 13.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 800 block of Sharon Way where a Gray 2017 Nissan Versa was stolen between 7 and 8 a.m., Sept. 13.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of Hawthorne Avenue where a tan 1988 Toyota Camry was stolen, Sept. 13.
• Report of larceny at Walgreens on Brian Jordan Place where a woman was caught concealing items in her purse. A store employee confronted the suspect, who removed items from her bag then walked out of the store, setting off a door alarm indicating she still had stolen items on her person. The store worker followed the woman outside and saw her enter a vehicle being driven by a man. The store worker got the tag number of the vehicle and the suspects were identified and warrants taken out, Sept. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.