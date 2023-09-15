Assault
• Dave E. Taylor III, 32, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 13.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Dave E. Taylor III, 32, Hedgecock Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 13.
• Kaylin Stewart-Mabrie, 25, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, injury to personal property and indecent exposure, Sept. 13.
Larceny/Theft
• Teresa Marie Beckom, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, taking or obtaining through a financial card transaction, identity theft, credit card fraud and communicating threats, Sept. 13.
• Janie Anne Watkins, 34, Northshore Court, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Sept. 13.
• William E. Price III, 39, Northshore Court, High Point, was charged with shoplifting, Sept. 13.
• Bruce Hilton Jr., 37, Jefferson Street, Kernersville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 13.
• Charles Terrance Rose, 38, Jefferson Street, Kernersville, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny and second-degree trespass, Sept. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• LaJavis Mitchell, 27, Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and having an expired registration, Sept. 13.
• Isaac Clowers, 33, Kerr Avenue, Wilmington, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 13.
• Demetrius Wardlaw, 37, Arden Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 13.
• Eric L. Allen Jr., 54, Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, impaired driving and failure to stop at a stop light, Sept. 13.
Other charges
• Keith Raynard Allen, 68, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 13.
• Kim Yvette Little, 53, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 13.
• Ethan Russell Casy, 31, Westgate Drive, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and having a fictitious, expired, suspended or revoked registration, Sept. 13.
Incidents
• Police investigated a report of an assault of a woman at a convenience store on Green Drive, Sept. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.