Assault
• Mannie James Graham, 35, Foust Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 12.
• Eric Nathaniel Coalson, 25, Alleghany Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 12.
• Deontre A. Horne, 20, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with discharge of weapon into occupied property with serious injury, Sept. 12.
• Jeremiah M. Williamson, 20, Hidden Hills Drive, Thomasville, was charged with discharge of weapon into occupied property with serious injury, Sept. 12.
• Ihtisham Rana, 29, Eskdale Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 12.
Larceny/Theft
• Latisa Wall, 49, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, concealment of merchandise, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing, Sept. 12.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Timothy Johnson Jr., 61, Woodbine Street, Kernersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in the passenger area of a vehicle not in its original container, Sept. 12.
• Tina K. Shelton, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with loitering with the purpose of engaging in drug activity, Sept. 12.
• Noah T. McCain, 23, Hall Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, Sept. 12.
Other charges
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 12.
• Amanda Lynne Prout, 37, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 12.
• Kenneth Ray Wright, 70, Ward Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 12.
