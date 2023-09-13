Assault
• Manuel Pedrosa, 48, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 11.
• Manuel Pedrosa, 48, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 11.
• John Troy McKinney, 37, Mossbrook Circle, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Brichael Williams, 55, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction, credit card fraud and identity theft, Sept. 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• William Paul Poole, 70, Park Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 11.
Other charges
• Robert Kent Fincher, 50, Asbill Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 10.
• Anthony T. Boyd, 53, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 9.
• Zachary Styles, 23, Ferndale Boulevard, was charged with public disturbance and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Sept. 10.
• Maya Gillespie, 24, Waverly Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and disorderly conduct, Sept. 9.
• Tina Shelton, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 9.
• Tracy T. Mitchell, 47, Walnut Street, High Point, was charged with domestic criminal trespass and violating a domestic violence protection order, Sept. 9.
• Corey Matthew Albright, 18, Castleleigh Road, Silver Spring, Maryland, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 8.
• Ty Malone Elder, 18, Lake Carroll Drive, Tampa, Florida, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 8.
• Oscar Segurado, 32, Valleybrook Drive, Jamestown, was charged with violating a court order, Sept. 11.
• Brittany Lynn Robbins, 31, Shadowfax Drive, Kernersville, was charged with stalking, cyberstalking and violating a domestic violence protection order, Sept. 11.
• Steve Antonio Richardson, 39, Halldale Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 11.
