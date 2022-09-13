Assault
• Gary Lindell Wells, 59, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 10.
• Miguel Angel Torres-Reyes, 24, Flint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female and violating a court order, Sept. 11.
Breaking and entering
• Christopher Franklin Young, 35, Flintwood Court, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building, Sept. 11.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Clarence Dwight Bailey, 50, Camden Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended/revoked and expired registration, Sept. 9.
• Cheyeanne Elizabeth Jones, 21, Old Humble Mill Road, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Sept. 9.
• Jernerrian Mac Harris, 48, Ashe Street, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 9.
• Ryan Charles McPherson, 47, W. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 9.
• Branden Snyder Jr., 26, Stemp Everhardt Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 9.
• Alex Donnell Blevins, 51, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Sept. 10.
• Darren Shaquille Primes, 28, Joiner Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and failure to stop at a stoplight, Sept. 10.
• Tedarrius Desean Wiley, 30, Wilkes Street, Elkin, was charged with simple possession of MDPV, Sept. 11.
Larceny/Theft
• Sultan Omar Divens, 43, Briarcliff Drive, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats, Sept. 9.
• Austing Douglas McMasters, 25, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and false/revoked/suspended/expired vehicle registration, Sept. 9.
• Regina Levone Nelson, 46, Crowne Chase Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with larceny, Sept. 9.
• Charles Randy Dunn Jr., 34, Colony Drive, Jamestown, was charged with larceny, Sept. 9.
• Amesha Ytenia Johnson, 37, South Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, Sept. 10.
Other charges
• Flossie Rae Bright, 59, Splitbrooke Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Sept. 7.
• Ahmad Fakkas, 51, Graylin Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, unsafe movement by starting, stopping or turning, and reckless driving, Sept. 7.
• Jo Ann Goble, 71, S. Park Street, Asheboro, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and unsafe movement by starting, stopping or turning, Sept. 7.
• Trevor Dion Morgan, 20, Longview Drive, Archdale, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 9.
• Carlos Potter Bowen, 45, Pinelyn Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Sept. 9.
• Dary Thomas Pegues, 58, Oakwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Sept. 9.
• Maleek Keshawn Martinez, 22, Timberbrooke Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and illegal discharge of firearms, Sept. 9.
• Brett Logan Bingham, 22, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Sept. 9.
• Melinda Lea Cutler, 40, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other, Sept. 9.
• Mitchell Ramon Onley, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 9.
• Jacob Asiimwe, 36, Bridgend Drive, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear, Sept. 10.
• Jose Joel Manueles, 30, Sinclair Avenue, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, driving while license suspended/revoked, false/revoked/suspended/expired registration, driving or allowing driving without registration, failure to appear and operating a vehicle with no insurance, Sept. 10.
• Landon Kyle Smith, 29, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Sept. 11.
• Lakeisha M. Cagle, 38, Park Street, High Point, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purposes of annoying, Sept. 11.
Incidents
• Report of armed robbery of an individual in the 700 block of E. Green Drive, Sept. 10.
• Report of vandalism in the 2600 block of Shadow Valley Road where a woman reported that someone had damaged her window by an apparent shot from a BB gun, Sept. 10.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 4100 block of Precision Way where someone struck a vehicle while parked in a store parking lot, Sept. 10.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 100 block of Hartley Drive where a city-owned traffic pole was damaged by a large, gray flatbed truck that fled the scene, Sept. 10.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 800 block of Cummins Avenue where someone struck a 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer and fled the scene, Sept. 10.
• Report of a man being shot in the 500 block of Player Drive, Sept. 10.
• Report of hit-and-run in the 200 block of Ardale Drive where a man told police a dark-colored vehicle had run him over, Sept. 11.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2700 block of S. Main Street where a dark gray Kia Soul, pulling a boat and trailer, attempted to drive through the drive-thru line at Wendy’s and ran over the ordering speaker. The driver argued with the manager that he did not hit the speaker, then fled the scene. The suspect is described as a 50- to 60-year-old white man with a gray beard and long blonde hair wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. A male child of about 13 to 15 years old was seen in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The suspect was seen leaving southbound on S. Main Street, Sept. 11.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1100 block of W. Fairfield Road where a person said a vehicle jumped the curb and damaged the lawn and driveway of a residence, Sept. 11.
• Report of shots fired at North Avenue and Forrest Avenue, Sept. 11.
