Assault
• Gabriel J. Craig, 29, Vernon Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Sept. 7.
• Lakhwinder Chahal, 69, Gordon Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury and communicating threats, Sept. 10.
• Tylan Chambers, 23, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with felony common law robbery, Sept. 9.
Larceny/Theft
• Ryan Stephen Carr, 40, homeless, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, possessing stolen goods and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 7.
• Andrew Scott Beck, 34, Carolina Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with first-degree burglary, larceny and larceny of an antitheft or inventory device, Sept. 10.
• Anthony Vonn Harris, 54, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Sept. 10.
• Jeffrey Scoggins, 47, homeless, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Sept. 10.
• Ralph Shelton Lewis, 67, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner, Sept. 10.
• Elizabeth Philemon, 24, Sunset View Drive Extension, Archdale, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, possessing stolen goods and second-degree trespass, Sept. 9.
• Latisa Wall, 49, homeless, High Point, was charged with larceny, Sept. 9.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Brandon Eugene Lee, 29, Grace Avenue, Concord, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Sept. 7.
• Asante Anderson, 38, West Boulevard, Charlotte, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Sept. 10.
• Michael Fastino, 21, Textile Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Sept. 10.
• Joel Martinez Amaya, 21, Oakview Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, speeding to elude arrest and carrying a concealed gun, Sept. 10.
• Jonathon T. Hiatt, 30, College Street, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Sept. 9.
• Clemon Walls III, 40, Kent Court, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and driving while license revoked, Sept. 8.
Other charges
• Tyesha Singleton, 27, Broad Street, Thomasville, was charged with trespassing on a school bus after being forbidden, Sept. 7.
• Santos Anduray, 57, homeless, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 7.
• Frederick Bishop Brown, 29, Granby Avenue, High Point, was charged with a felony probation violation, Sept. 7.
• Eugene McLellan, 64, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 7.
• Kentrell Mason-Crowell, 19, Brentview Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device, Sept. 7.
• Derrick Troy Wilson, 48, Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 7.
• Autumn Pyrah, 26, homeless, High Point, was charged with communicating threats and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Sept. 7.
• Amy Garrett, 52, Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespass, Sept. 8.
