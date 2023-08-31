Assault
• Daniel Lee Blassingame, 49, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and communicating threats, Aug. 30.
Breaking and entering
• Quantita Brown, 34, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building and assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 30.
Larceny/Theft
• Russell Lee McGill, 51, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, possession, transport or sale of non-taxed alcoholic beverages and sale or possession for sale of alcoholic beverages, Aug. 30.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Kent Leon Ruffin, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with blocking a sidewalk or entrance to a building while being intoxicated and disruptive and second-degree trespass, Aug. 30.
Other charges
• Jonathan Quennel Hill, 39, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with failure to notify change of address of a sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender, Aug. 30.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 30.
• Cavassa Harris, 47, East Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 30.
• Derrick Troy Wilson, 48, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 30.
