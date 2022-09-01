Larceny/Theft
• Buck Manuel, 55, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of obtaining property by false pretenses, taking or obtaining by a financial card transaction and identity theft, Aug. 30.
• Daniel T. James, 21, Hartley Hill Court, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Aug. 30.
• Montegues Wilson, 41, Thomas Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 30.
• Lucas A. Powers, 38, English Road, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 30.
• Mumararungu Mukamurenzi, 21, Hillside Drive, High Point, was charged with violating a court order, Aug. 30.
• Police are seeking whoever struck a person along Mall Loop Road and left the scene. The call for service came in as a reported assault, Aug. 30.
• Police are investigating a break-in and robbery at a residence on Furlough Avenue. Initially the residents said the only items missing were a passport and spare keys, Aug. 30.
• Report of burglary of a business in the 3000 block of N. Main Street, Aug. 29.
• Report of a drug overdose at Fred Alexander Place and N. Main Street where a woman was found on the sidewalk unconscious. Narcan was administered and sternum rubs were given to revive the woman, who was transported by EMS to High Point Medical Center after regaining consciousness, Aug. 30.
