Assault
• Shrone Aquil Frazier, 29, Poley Road, Browns Summit, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, Aug. 7.
• Tyquan Malik Crosby, 26, Cook Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree kidnapping, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 6.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Omara Dion Graves, 40, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with simple possession of methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV) and failure to stop at a stoplight, Aug. 8.
• Christopher Hames Rhodes, 40, Veach Court, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance, Aug. 6.
Larceny/Theft
• Barbara Barnes Mashburn, 53, Old Thomasville Road, Archdale, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 7.
• Andralius Fazant Culbreth, 27, Stonehenge Place, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Aug. 6.
Other charges
• Quenalin Lamorris Baldwin, 39, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating restrictions on a release order and injury to personal property, Aug. 7.
• Jesus Bam Bam DeJesus, 20, Denny Road, Greensboro, was charged with reckless driving, speeding and driving without an operator license, Aug. 7.
• Tony Dwayne Mashburn Sr., 55, Old Thomasville Road, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 7.
• Travis James Overby, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with violating probation, Aug. 7.
• Latisa Shanta Wall, 48, Northwest Boulevard, Winston-Salem, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Aug. 7.
• Rachel Lavonne White, 37, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with larceny and resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer, Aug. 7.
• Jeremy Scott Mayhew, 31, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, Aug. 6.
• Jonathan Carroll Williams, 40, Fouts Lane, Thomasville, was charged with vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Aug. 6.
Incidents
• Police went to the 2000 block of Bethen Drive, where the barrel of a gun was found, Aug. 7.
• Police went to the 700 block of E. Springfield Drive after a report of an abandoned blue SUV in the roadway, Aug. 7.
• Police went to the 1300 block of Camden Avenue, where a vehicle was reported to be speeding. Officers found it had wrecked into a wooden fence at the intersection of Triangle Lake Road and Sales Street, Aug. 7.
• Police went to the 1100 block of Carter Street, where a vehicle was vandalized, Aug. 7.
• Police went to the 1600 block of Westchester Drive, where a person stole $100 worth of school supplies from a discount store and then left in a gold Honda Odyssey, Aug. 6.
• Police went to the 1100 block of U.S. 29, where a vehicle struck a guardrail and drove away, Aug. 6.
