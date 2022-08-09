Assault
• Antron Dewayne Rice Jr., 27, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other, July 29.
• Loyce Dwayne Kearse, 29, E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 2.
• Sincere Ladiamon Tyleak Little, 25, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, intimidating or interfering with witness and breaking or entering with intent to terrorize or injure occupant, Aug. 4.
• Logan Andrews Woods, 38, W. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 4.
• Charles Samuel Williams, 61, Amos Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, larceny and communicating threats, Aug. 4.
• Cheryl Arnita Rowe, 24, Swathmore Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 4.
• Laquisha Unique Bridges, 21, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Aug. 5.
• Shaheem Rashar Murphy, 26, Brentwood Street, HIgh Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 6.
• Kasaun Bryant Lipford, 24, W. Wendover Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 7.
• William Everette Perry, 28, Stacy Street, Thomasville, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communication, Aug. 7.
• Bobby Jarrel Brown, 34, Forrest Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Aug. 7.
Armed robbery
• Antonio Xavier Jones, 18, Gavin Drive, High Point, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, July 31.
• Anthony Deandre Coleman, 25, Dryfork Road, Dryfork, Virginia, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and possession of a Schedule Vi controlled substance, July 31.
• Robert Elwood Watkins Sr., 55, homeless, Greensboro, was charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, felony larceny and failure to appear, July 31.
Breaking and entering
• Jimmy E. Hughes, 49, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, Aug. 7.
Larceny/Theft
• Takyla Miller, 24, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Aug. 7.
• Anthony Godbolt, 51, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with embezzlement of property received by virtue of office or employment, Aug. 5.
• Darnell Evans, 19, Louise Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of stolen goods, Aug. 5.
• Melissa Jean Blankenship, 43, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with concealment of merchandise and larceny, July 28.
• Kadarius Jamon Martin, 20, Trinity Street, Thomasville, was charged with concealment of merchandise and possession of drug paraphernalia, July 31.
• Brian Christopher Burrow, 29, Heidi Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 1.
• Preston Keith Rich, 39, Friendship Lane, Trinity, was charged with felony larceny and damage to persons or real property for the purpose of obtaining nonferrous metal, Aug. 5.
• Joshua Ike Mannery, 432, Glovenia Street, Eden, was charged with felony larceny and removal of anti-theft/inventory device, Aug. 7.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Steven Weatherman, 34, Old Tobacco Road, Trinity, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked and having expired registration, Aug. 7.
• Mitchell Onley, 39, Washington Street, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of consuming on a public road, street, highway or sidewalk and second-degree trespass, Aug. 6.
• Osmin Alexander Hernandez, 50, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with public consumption of alcohol, July 28.
• Santos Anduray, 56, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with public consumption of alcohol, July 28.
• Eric Reginald Hall, 37, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 28.
• Keevan Deshannon McCollum, 47, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, July 29.
• Brooks Douglas Gilmer, 41, Allen Jay Road, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, July 30.
• Brian Dean Myrick, 345, Allen Jay Road, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, July 30.
• David Michael Gippert Jr., 54, Pershing Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear, July 31.
• Hermilo Cortez Bustos, 61, Randolph Church Road, Liberty, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, Aug. 2.
• Susana Rosaldo-Cruz, 45, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, Aug. 2.
• Teddy Darin Barnes, 55, W. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Aug. 3.
• Ernest Preston Brown Jr., 30, Weaver Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and improper use of license plates on vehicle, Aug. 7.
• Oluwatosin Issac Opawumi, 22, Brittany Circle, Townsend, Delaware, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Aug. 7.
• Marquita Shenay Davis, 23, Wiliton Way, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 7.
Other charges
• William Strickland, 56, Lake Court, Trinity, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 6.
• Cody Allen Hunt, 39, Oakland Place, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 4.
• Henry A. Harris, 41, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with contempt of court or violating orders of the court, Aug. 6.
• Antron Rice Jr., 27, Bellemeade Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 7.
• Deztinie Marshall, 27, Townsend Road, Jacksonville, Florida, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 6.
• Anthony ML Johnson, 32, Spencer Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass and failure to comply, July 28.
• Hector Reunieg Duenas-Bravo, 38, Furlough Avenue, High Point, was charged with resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and driving while license suspended/revoked, July 29.
• Andre Davon Crump, 55, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 30.
• Jayquan Donte Lewis, 28, Pennywood Drive, High Point, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving left of center on dual-lane highway where not authorized, July 31.
• Angela Marie Long, 49, E. Fairfield Road, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 4.
• Toni Rosa Elfriede Whitley, 27, Brentonshire Lane, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Aug. 6.
• Donna Marie Parrish, 54, Gatewood Avenue, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Aug. 7.
Incidents
• Police investigated a report of a road rage confrontation at Kirkwood Street and Parris Avenue. The people involved had minor injuries, and no charges were filed, Aug. 4.
• Police went to a residence on Commerce Avenue after a report of a domestic dispute, Aug. 5.
• Police investigated a reported domestic dispute at a residence on Dorothy Street, Aug. 6.
• Police are investigating a report of an assault with a deadly weapon along Meadowbrook Boulevard, Aug. 5.
• Police investigated shots fired into an occupied residence on Amos Street. One vehicle and items on the front porch were struck, but no people were hit, Aug 5 .
