Assault
• Jerome Monroe Jr., 32, Crestwood Circle, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, Aug. 6.
• Marcus Jermaine Harmon, 40, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with three counts of assault on a government official and one count of communicating threats, Aug. 5.
• Aushea Veron Rodgers, 32, Chandler Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and larceny, Aug. 5.
• Kenyon Donte Taylor, 44, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, Aug. 5.
• Tasha Lynette Taylor, 37, Allen Jay Road, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Aug. 5.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Travis Lamont Timberlake, 39, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 6.
• Damien Omrie Thomas, 26, Ascend Loop, Myrtle Beach, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 5.
• Marquell Deshaun Boyd, 30, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 4.
• Gustavo Alonso Martinez-Villegas, 34, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without an operator license and driving with an expired registration, Aug. 4.
Larceny
• Brandye Leigh Fears, 42, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering into a building and larceny, Aug. 6.
• Amy Lynn Michaud, 46, Guyer Street, High Point was charged with larceny, Aug. 6.
• Antione Dwight R. Powers, 34, Meadowbrook Boulevard, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, first-degree burglary, prohibited weapon possession by a felon of firearms, carrying a concealed gun, resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer and habitual breaking and entering. Police briefly chased Powers on foot before arresting him, Aug. 4.
• Derek Juan Williams, 61, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Aug. 4.
Other charges
• Jamar Hafiz Johsnon, 34, Essex Court, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Aug. 6.
• Steve My Thavone, 63, Kingwood Court, High Point, was charged with neglect to carry workers compensation, Aug. 6.
• Morgaine Von Streer Henderson, 35, Kimery Drive, High Point, was charged with three separate instances of contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents or other, Aug. 6.
• Julieanna Marie Palmeri, 26, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 5.
• Martavious Devonn Anderson Jr., 23, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 4.
• Anthony Terrell Boyd, 53, Turney Court, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 4.
• Gregorio Perez-Salas, 47, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with violating probation, Aug. 4.
• Sherard Ljuan Wright, 34, Robin Hood Road, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Aug. 4.
Incidents
• Police went to the 2600 block of Westchester Driver, where a person claimed someone had stolen a dog, Aug. 6.
• Police went to the 600 block of E. Commerce Avenue, where a man with a knife reportedly terrorized kids in the parking lot of an apartment complex, Aug. 5.
• Police went to the 1100 block of Meadowlawn Avenue to serve commitment papers to an individual. When officers arrived, the person appeared to have unintentionally overdosed and was then taken to a hospital, Aug. 5.
