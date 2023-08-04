• Darius Jaleel McFall, 31, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with false imprisonment common law, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, injury to personal property and vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Aug. 4.
• Ikerria Shynaza Cureton, 19, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and injury to personal property, Aug. 2.
• Michelle Deunjalos Stricklin, 42, Miriam Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray, Aug. 2.
• Lanuatica Raezhane Twyman, 25, Miriam Avenue, High Point, was charged with affray, Aug. 2.
• Anthony Von Harris, 54, Chatham Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license was suspended or revoked and having a fictitious, revoked, suspended or expired license, Aug. 3.
• Mark Elliot Manuel, 52, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 3.
• Josman Gustavo Ruiz-Bustos, 34, Langford Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespass, Aug. 3.
• Gustavo Alonso Martinez-Villegas, 34, Unity Street, Thomasville, was charged with breaking and entering into a building, injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Aug. 4.
• Jesse Wayne Buchanan, 40, homeless, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Aug. 3.
• Jennifer Marie Garcia, 39, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 3.
• Jakeith Saberyonn Hargrove, 21, Welch Drive, High Point, was charged with felony violating probation, Aug. 3.
• Johnathan Jermaine Hoskins, 32, S. Scientific Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence act, Aug. 3.
• Terry Michael Ridley, 61, W. English Road, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and second-degree trespass, Aug. 3.
• Israel Villegas, 28, Francis Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with breaking and entering into a building, Aug. 3
• Davonte Layquian Washington, 24, Laurel Lee Terrace, Greensboro, was charged with contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents or other and violating probation, Aug. 2.
• Davorin Ahmad White, 25, Hyde Place Circle, Winston-Salem, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and violating probation, Aug. 2.
• Police went to the 2400 block of W. Green Drive after a report of an overdose. The person was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Regional Hospital, Aug. 3.
• Police went to the 3600 block of Maldon Way after a report of someone communicating threats, Aug. 2.
• Police spoke with someone who said a package they ordered was reported to have been delivered but was not at their residence when they arrived home, Aug. 2.
• Police went to the 600 block of Paramount Street in connection with a missing person report for the Greensboro Police Department, Aug. 2.
• Police spoke someone who reported getting threats from an acquaintance, Aug. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.