Assault
• Byron Naquean Johnson, 55, Ponderosa Pine Lane, Charlotte, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and communicating threats, Aug. 2.
• Lelia Elizabeth Bowma Laws, 33, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 2.
• Zachary Tyler Styles, 23, Ferndale Boulevard, High Point, was charged with one count of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age and two counts of injury to personal property, Aug. 2.
• Hani Alem Tesfazgi, 23, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 2.
Alcohol/Drugs
• Julius Donte Campbell, 34, Williams Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and driving without registration, Aug. 2.
• Eba Raj Darjee, 42, homeless, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive, Aug. 2.
• Laura Yvonne Leann Hughart, 29, South Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 1.
Larceny/Theft
• Rashad Akeem Robinson, 33, E. Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with larceny, Aug. 2.
Other charges
• Tom Jacky Azarya, 27, Mallow Lane, Kernersville, was charged with unlicensed locksmithing, Aug. 2.
• Ki’Retha Zyportia Baker, 19, Monroe Place, High Point, was charged with stalking, communicating threats and injury to personal property, Aug. 2.
• Mitchell Ray Duncan, 60, Gus Hill Road, Clemmons, was charged with telephoning repeatedly for the purpose of annoying, Aug. 2.
• Alaa Omar Hmeidan, 39, Wellingham Lane, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Aug. 2.
• Christopher Joseph Littlefield, 27, Mill Lane, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Aug. 2.
• Anthony Ray Jones, 42, homeless, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a police officer and speeding to elude arrest, Aug. 2.
• Jamie Michelle Seats, 42, N.C. Highway 801, Mocksville, was charged with prohibited weapon possession by a felon of firearms, Aug. 1.
Incidents
• Police made a traffic stop in the 600 block of Greensboro Road and Lindale Drive, where the driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, Aug. 1.
• Police went to the 2700 block of N.C. 66, where a hit-and-run occurred, Aug. 1.
