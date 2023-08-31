Assault
• Arif Assaf Jr., 34, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 28.
• Arif Assaf Jr., 34, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 28.
• Derek Lamonde Edwards, 35, Waugh Street, Greensboro, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury and assault on a female, Aug. 28.
• Brandon Alexander Cole, 34, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 28.
• Kent Leon Ruffin, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with affray, Aug. 28.
• Thomas Robert Smith, 61, homeless, High Point, was charged with affray, Aug. 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Ricky Demetrius Fuller, 36, Stratford Road, Archdale, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possessing stolen goods, Aug. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Christopher J. Amador, 30, Shady View Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 8.
Other charges
• Robertito Torres, 45, Jefferson Street, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property willful and wanton injury, Aug. 28.
• Amy Crawford Garrett, 52, Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 28.
• Ramesh Kunwar, 43, Branch Street, High Point, was charged with eluding arrest and speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit, Aug. 28.
Incidents
• Police went to the parking lot of a business on N. Main Street, where two homeless men were fighting, Aug. 28.
• Police found a person driving an SUV who earlier had been pulled over by police for speeding on Sandy Ridge Road but sped away after officers got out of their vehicle to approach the SUV, Aug. 28.
