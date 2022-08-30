Assault
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 7:23 pm
• Brian C. Burrow, 29, Heidi Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, injury to real property and vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Aug. 29.
• David D. Hunter, 37, Moffitt Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, Aug. 29.
Larceny/Theft
• Erica Oakley, 40, Waterstone Loop, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 29.
• Karmar Medley, 19, Annmoore Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of concealment of merchandise and second-degree trespass, Aug. 29.
• Gregory Michael Parrish, 23, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Aug. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Diana Santiago, 50, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance Schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 29.
• Thomas Lee Hill, 52, Knollwood Drive, Archdale, was charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 28.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a break-in to a residence on Ambassador Court in which a significant amount of items were reported taken, including jewelry, clothing and electronics such as video game players that totaled about $41,000 in value, Aug. 29.
• Police recovered a BMW X5 along Ragan Avenue that was reported stolen out of Winston-Salem, Aug. 29.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1100 block of Maplewood Avenue where a mailbox and shrubbery was struck by an unknown vehicle, Aug. 29.
• Report of hit-and-run on Prospect Street where a black Jeep crossed the centerline and struck the left mirror of a Dodge Journey and did not stop at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Journey hit her head after slamming on her brakes when the collision occurred and was transported by ambulance for treatment, Aug. 29.
