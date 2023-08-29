Assault
• Kadiedre Jones, 30, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a government official, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and disorderly conduct or disturbing the peace, Aug. 28.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 8:26 pm
• Jeffrey Eugene Brooks, 59, Suffolk Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 28.
• Brittney D. Gainey, 32, London Court, Lexington, was charged with affray, Aug. 28.
• Amy Crawford Garrett, 52, homeless, High Point, was charged with affray, Aug. 28.
• Dorothy Pickenpack, 72, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Aug. 28.
Breaking and entering
• Mark David McKinley, 41, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 28.
• Dakota Ryen Dockery, 18, Park Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering and possessing stolen goods, Aug. 28.
Larceny/Theft
• Catherine Calliari, 50, Wind Drive, Archdale, was charged with felony embezzlement, Aug. 28.
• Timothy Allen Beard, 35, Circle Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Aug. 28.
Drugs/Alcohol
• William Garnett Jr., 28, Cromwell Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 28.
Other charges
• Derrick Troy Wilson, 48, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 28.
• Lilly Parsons, 19, Constance Court, Monroe, was charged with possessing fraudulent identification, Aug. 28.
• Kelley Elizabeth Nolan, 52, Lindsay Street, Kernersville, was charged with second-degree trespass and violating the Domestic Violence Act, Aug. 28.
• Kent Leon Ruffin, 59, homeless, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 28.
