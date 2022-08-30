Assault
Carroll Emerson, 45, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 26.
Buck Manuel, 55, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger persons or property, habitual larceny and hit-and-run with property damage, Aug. 26.
Wanda Carol Bradley, 51, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 27.
Marcia Felice Galloway, 53, Grace Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 27.
Maximilano Amador Reyna, 30, Wayside Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and injury to personal property, Aug. 28.
Micte Le Mune Pittman, 34, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 28.
Breaking and entering
Jamie Dale Ball, 44, Connor Place, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building, Aug. 26.
Billy Heyward Parker, 52, Gordon Street, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building and injury to personal property, Aug. 27.
Larceny/Theft
Michael N. Smith, 40, Downing Street, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 26.
James I. Wheeler, 43, Bragg Street, Greensboro, was charged with larceny, Aug. 27.
Patrick A. Riley, 31, English Road, High Point, was charged with larceny, Aug. 27.
Donavon Andrew Hebert, 31, Holderby Street, Reidsville, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Aug. 27.
Drugs/Alcohol
Anthony G. Vaughn, 42, Pleasant Street, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 28.
Danneil Davis, 41, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 27.
Leonardo Rodriguez, 31, Player Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 27.
Tyquan McFadden, 22, Hopewell Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 26.
Tyshawn McFadden, 20, Hopewell Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and speeding by driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit, Aug. 26
John Wesley Gwynne, 30, Adams Farm Road, Lexington, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, impaired driving and having expired registration, Aug. 26.
Collette Sizemore, 32, Southfork Drive, Linwood, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, Aug. 26.
Joshua C. Rich, 32, Jackson Creek Road, Denton, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass, Aug. 26.
Brooke P. Williams, 41, homeless, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 26.
Kenneth Fletcher Damron, 20, Haversham Close, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 26.
Anna Maureen Oliveri, 18, 56th Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 26.
Michael Troy McLean, 32, Rayburn Drive, Asheboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Aug. 25.
Tiffany Marie Cartner, 34, Buddingwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (felony), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 28.
Peter F. Arnold, 52, Pine Meadow Drive, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespass, Aug. 26.
Other charges
Thaddeus Rogal, 48, Summerlake Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was charged with three counts of peeping by using a photographic imaging device, Aug. 27.
Andy Lee Ussery, 41, Wright Street, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, Aug. 28.
Joshua Combs, homeless, High Point, was charged with vandalism to real property, willful and wanton injury, Aug. 28.
Jerome D. Legrand, 49, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with violating a court order, Aug. 28.
Pierre Coleman, 33, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 28.
Thomas Q. Spann, 53, Mint Avenue, High Point, was charged with violation of a release order in the presence of officers, Aug. 27.
James D. Jones Jr., 56, Bridges Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 27.
Elizabeth A. Cooper, 34, Barbee Avenue, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 27.
Mitchell Onley, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 26.
Emima Masengesho, 26, Hillside Drive, High Point, was charged with false report to a police broadcasting radio station, Aug. 28.
Rose M. Smith, 55, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 28.
Maleke King, 28, Windley Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and injury to personal property, Aug. 27.
• Davorin White, 24, Hyde Place Circle, Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to give information after a crash, Aug. 27.
• Saequan Simmons, 19, Friendly Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage, having no operator’s license and having an expired registration, Aug. 27.
Tkeyah Brown, 29, Blair Khazan Drive, Greensboro, was charged with one count each of failure to give information after a crash and allowing an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle, Aug. 27.
Jonathan Waggoner, 42, homeless, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Aug. 27.
Isaiah Malik Hicks, 22, Burton Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 27.
Tukeitha Sims, 49, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 26.
Kiretha Baker, 19, Monroe Place, High Point, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 26.
Briana Shiree Smith, 21, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, Aug. 25.
Incidents
Police went to Redding Drive after a report of shots fired there. Officers found no one injured and no property damaged, Aug. 28.
Police are investigating harassment of a woman living on Franklin Street, Aug. 27.
Police are investigating a report that a pit bull was stolen from a residence on Albert Avenue, Aug. 28.
