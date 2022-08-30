High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.