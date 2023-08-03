Assault
• Mark Daniel Williams III, 23, Kenilworth Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 1.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Joshua Cody Rich, 33, Arthur Drive, Thomasville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 1.
Other charges
• David D. Goodson Jr., 23, Copperleaf Court, High Point, was charged with reckless driving to endanger persons or property, driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to report an accident, Aug. 1.
• Debra C. Pemberton, 62, Cedrow Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property and second-degree trespass, Aug. 1.
