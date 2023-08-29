Assault
• Kahlil Barrier, 26, Willowood Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun, domestic criminal trespass and violating a domestic violence restraining order, Aug. 27.
• Lecardo Archie, 50, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats and misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 26.
• Brandon Lamont Powell, 38, Rosewood Place, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 26.
• Tommy Lee Harper Jr., 41, Hines Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and common law robbery, Aug. 26.
Larceny/Theft
• Allen Lance Saunders II, 48, Hilton Court, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and communicating threats, Aug. 27.
• Nicole Danielle Roberston, 30, Lowe Avenue, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Aug. 26.
• Derek Juan Williams, 61, Wendell Avenue, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Aug. 25.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Douglhas Marroquin-Lopez, 24, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and having no operator’s license, Aug. 27.
• Juan Velazco, 36, Woodbury Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, Aug. 27.
• Jose Leverette, 47, Northpoint Avenue, High Point,was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 25.
• Jackie Alexis Harmon, 45, Bergamot Loop, High Point, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 26.
• Carla B. McNabb, 52, Lewiston Road, Greensboro, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 26.
• Razhanea Hamilton, 27, Moore Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and probation violation, Aug. 25.
• Renesha M. Reynolds, 25, Richland Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 26.
• Carlos Temich-Malaga, 29, Brookwood Circle, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, having a prohibited open container and driving while license revoked, Aug. 25.
Other charges
• Charles Keith Waters, 69, Penny Road, High Point, was charged with cruelty to animals, Aug. 26.
• William Paterson Kelly, 22, Underpass Road, Advance, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 27.
• Franklin Thomas Makle, 27, Park Street, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 26.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 27.
• Selena Agen, 30, Roy Avenue, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, hit and run property damage and having no operator’s license, Aug. 26.
• Brooke Renee Strader, 29, Tealwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 26.
• Paris Morrisey, 24, Lawndale Avenue, High Point, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 26.
• Tatiana Moore, 24, Friddle Drive, High Point, was charged with injury to personal property, Aug. 26.
• Oluwaseun Elizabeth Babatunde, 25, Model Farm Road, High Point, was charged with cyberstalking, Aug. 26.
• Shaina Nicole Parker, 38, Charles Harshaw Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with communicating threats, Aug. 25.
• Caitlyn Berrier, 27, Shady Hanes Road, Lexington, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 25.
• David Allen Slagle Jr., 35, Old U.S. 64, was charged with probation violation, Aug. 25.
• Tyshawn Stadler, 27, Maldon Way, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Aug. 25.
Incidents
• Two homeless men were fighting at N. Main Street and Parkway Avenue and struck a nearby Dodge Durango, causing $230 worth of damage. No injuries were reported to the men or driver of the Dodge, Aug. 26.
• Police are seeking whoever vandalized a Kia Forte, Kia Optima and Hyundai Elantra parked along Suffolk Avenue. Damage to the three cars totaled $1,700, Aug. 26.
