Drugs/Alcohol
• Claudia Lea Stanley, 54, Taylor Court, Trinity, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Claudia Lea Stanley, 54, Taylor Court, Trinity, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 25.
• Shane F. Hill, 32, Oakmont View Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 25.
• Sharon A. Jones, 59, Hasty School Road, Thomasville, was charged with obtaining prescriptions by forgery, Aug. 25.
• Toure Orr, 27, Eight Oaks Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 25.
Other charges
• Willis A. Smith, 23, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats and violating the Domestic Violence Act, Aug. 25.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a fraud perpetrated against a resident of River Birch Loop while trying to buy a car online from an individual. The resident reports losing $1,700 in the transaction, Aug. 25.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 900 block of N. Main Street where a vehicle was seen backing into another vehicle in a business parking lot before leaving the scene, Aug. 25.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.