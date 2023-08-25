• Shawn Dwayne Zimmerman, 42, Carr Street, High Point, was charged with three counts of a probation violation and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or government official, driving while license suspended or revoked and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Aug. 24.
• Torey Levi Murphy, 31, Wilkins Street, Burlington, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 24.
• Tyrone Gerald Bailey, 37, Meredith Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 24.
• Shannon Lee Camp, 59, Ridgecreek Drive, Trinity, was charged with felony larceny, larceny by exchanging property and exploiting a disabled person’s or elder’s capacity, Aug. 24.
• Bradley Jerome Watson, 38, Apex Place, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and driving while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 24.
• Jaquez Shamon McMillan, 24, Lexington Avenue, High Point, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, no operator’s license for motorcycle and riding a motorcycle without a helmet, Aug. 24.
• Trenton Devon Weaks, 35, Longview Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with indecent exposure, Aug. 24.
• Brandon D. Peat, 23, Gateway Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger persons or property and speeding in excess of 65 mph, Aug. 24.
