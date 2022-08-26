Breaking and entering
• Luis A. Gonzalez, 18, Cranbrook Point, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, Aug. 24.
Assault
• Kristy Vazquez, 36, Mendenhall Road, Archdale, was charged with affray or simple assault, Aug. 24.
• Jessica T. Robinson, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of affray or simple assault and communicating threats, Aug. 24.
• Willis Akanji Smith, 23, Fourth Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and violation of the Domestic Violence Act, Aug. 24.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Luis Alejandro Gonzalez, 18, Cranbrook Point, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, Aug. 23.
• Patrick Allen Riley, 31, W. English Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and larceny, Aug. 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Jae’Vian Amir Rivera, 19, U.S. 29, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, Aug. 23.
Other charges
• Thar Taw, 20, Dogwood Circle, High Point, was charged with one count each of speeding, racing or spontaneous speed competition on highway or street, and reckless driving to endanger persons or property, Aug. 24.
• Joshua Floyd, 29, Hill Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and eluding arrest, Aug. 24.
• Matthew S. Brewer, 47, River Pointe Place, High Point, was charged with violating the Domestic Violence Act, Aug. 24.
• Wymane Alexander, 24, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and hit-and-run property damage, Aug. 24.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a man at a residence on Robin Hood Road who had overdosed. The man was taken to an area medical center, Aug. 24.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person at a residence on Wise Avenue who had overdosed. The person was revived with Narcan and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Aug. 24.
• Police assisted paramedics with a person at a residence on Trenton Street who had overdosed. The person became responsive and declined transport to an area medical center, Aug. 24.
• Report of hit-and-run at Park Street and E. Commerce Avenue where a person was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle, Aug. 24.
• Report of hit-and-run in the 1100 block of E. Green Drive where a silver vehicle backed into another vehicle while trying to back up into a parking space before fleeing the scene, Aug. 24.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1500 block of S. Main Street where a driver rear-ended another vehicle at low speed and, when informed the police were being called, fled the scene, Aug. 24.
• Report of theft of four catalytic converters from buses parked overnight at a business in the 1300 block of W. Fairfield Road, Aug. 24.
• Report of larceny at Walmart on S. Main Street where a woman reported that her pink pocketbook was stolen from her cart while she was shopping, Aug. 24.
• Report of larceny in the 700 block of Kennedy Avenue where a man told police a firearm belonging to his friend, which he said he was borrowing for the day, was taken from him by another person, Aug. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.