Assault
• John Richard Horn, 54, Wildwood Court, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, no bond, Aug. 23.
• Antonate Joy Horn, 47, Wildwood Court, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, no bond, Aug. 23.
• Steven Bryan Worthington, 57, Horneytown Road, High Point, was charged with assault and battery, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
• Shawneqa Deaisha Zimmerman, 23, E. Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, $5,000 secured bond.
Larceny/theft
• Racheal Marie Cross, 22, homeless, was charged with larceny, $1,000 secured bond, Aug. 23.
Michelle Battle, 60, Hartley Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny by servants and other employees, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
• Elizabeth Nicole Philemon, 24, Sunset View Drive Extension, Archdale, was charged with larceny, no bond information listed, Aug. 23.
Drugs/alcohol
• Carrington Tyreece Wheeler, 22, Cloverwood Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI, no bond information listed, Aug. 23.
• David Lee Fergerson Jr., 52, Park Street, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, no bond information listed, Aug. 23.
• Tecolia Deloris Daughtridge, 43, homeless, was charged with possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
Other charges
• Lonnelle Sherri Little, 36, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
• Kierstyn Renee King, 19, Cliffside Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to appear in court, $50 secured, Aug. 23.
• Lajavis Carlos Mitchell, 27, E. Russell Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
• Jaheim Rayshod Campbell, 21, Robin Hood Road, High Point, was charged with failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
• Theodore Naquan Garlington, 33, Summit Avenue, Greensboro, was charged with failure to appear in court, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding or failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, $1,000 secured bond, Aug. 23.
• Jeannie Aponte, 33, Edmondson Place, High Point, was charged with speeding 15 mph more than the speed limit and reckless driving, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
• Robert Henderson Sullivan Jr., 54, Skyview Court, Trinity, was charged with failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
• Jalen Quishon Strickland, 22, N. Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
• Clyde Ray Boggan Jr., 57, Boundary Avenue, High Point, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in court, released on written promise to appear in court, Aug. 23.
