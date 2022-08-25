Assault
• Kawaun Barnes Jr., 23, Halldale Road, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of attempted murder, discharging firearm into occupied property, misdemeanor larceny, prohibited weapons possession
by a felon and assault
of a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 23.
Larceny/Theft
• Cheyenne
Roberts, 42, Pleasant Ridge Road, Franklinville, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 23.
• James Oxendine, 42, Maple Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 23.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Loteesh Edmundson, 38, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuna paraphernalia, Aug.
23.
• Waleed Ahmad Faydi, 24, Allison
Way, Greensboro,
was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with
intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a
Schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle
for a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of stolen goods, speeding to elude arrest and driving while license suspended/revoked, Aug. 22.
Other charges
• Melissa Ann Wood, 37, Coltrane Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 23.
• Magdaleno Reynoso, 24, Pegram Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage, having no operator’s license and improper lane change or failure to maintain lane control, Aug. 23.
• Sherard Wright,
33, Guyer Street,
High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Aug. 23.
• Natasha Winston, 47, Guyer Street, High Point, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, Aug. 23.
• Myrna Brown, 32, Randolph Street, High Point, was charged with violating a 50B order, Aug. 23.
• Erika Avalos-Castillo, 35, Norwood Court, High Point, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Aug. 23.
Incidents
• Police are searching for a man who slammed a door against an employee
at a restaurant on
N. Main Street. After the business couldn’t make change for a $100 bill for a man, an employee began to usher him out of the store, and as he was going out the door
the man turned around and slammed it against the employee. The manager provided a description to officers, Aug. 23.
• Police are
seeking whoever stole a license plate from a Chrysler 200 parked along Ingleside Drive, Aug. 23.
• Police recovered
a Buick Regal on Quaker Lane that was reported stolen out of Lexington, Aug. 23.
• Police are investigating a fraud perpetrated against a resident of Mica Court, Aug. 23.
