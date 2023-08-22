Charges and incidents reported by the Archdale Police Department.
Larceny/Theft
• Lucas William Kennedy, 35, Round Leaf Road, Ramseur, was charged with larceny by employee, Aug. 14.
Incidents
• Report of breaking and entering at an industrial site in the 3700 block of Old Glenola Road resulting in $500 in damage, Aug. 10.
• Report of credit card fraud in the 5000 block of Westhaven Lane resulting in a loss of $370, Aug. 10.
• Report of larceny in the 10100 block of S. Main Street where a fire department connector with caps valued at $800 was stolen, Aug. 11.
• Report of larceny and forgery involving mail containing checks stolen from a mailbox in the 200 block of Linda Drive, Aug. 11.
• Report of larceny of a tow truck valued at $15,000 in the 10100 block of N. Main Street. The vehicle was recovered, Aug. 12.
• Report of counterfeiting of a $100 bill at a business in the 10200 block of S. Main Street, Aug. 13.
• Report of shoplifting of $900 in allergy medicine from a business in the 10100 block of S. Main Street, Aug. 12.
