Assault
• Johnny Derome Stafford, 64, homeless, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and communicating threats, Aug. 22.
• Rusandra Quick, 33, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Aug. 22.
• Laportia Shantae Davis, 36, Park Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 22.
Breaking and entering
• Rachel Lavonne White, 37, Briggs Place, High Point, was charged with felony breaking and entering a building and larceny after breaking and entering, Aug. 22.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Demetrius Brown Jr., 31, Adams Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and speeding to elude arrest, Aug. 22.
Other charges
• Delvin U. Banks, 51, Park Street, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Aug. 22.
