Larceny/Theft
• Kentrell Cook, 26, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with possessing stolen goods, Aug. 22.
• Chloe Fleming, 18, Windemere Circle, Trinity, was charged with one count each of possessing marijuna paraphernalia and driving more than 15 mph over speed limit, Aug. 22.
• Austin Lowder, 21, Sullivan Road, Thomasville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 22.
• Khan Hayat, 40, Farriss Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 22.
• James Mizell, 34, Nubbin Ridge Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 22.
• Ashley Ann Davis, 35, Fisher Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 22.
• Lakeshia Clinton, 45, Westover Drive, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 22.
• Police went to a residence on Sales Street, where a woman told officers she was assaulted, Aug. 22.
• Report of vandalism in the 300 block of Richardson Avenue where a man reported his girlfriend came over and broke out one of the windows to his apartment, Aug. 22.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage at an apartment complex parking lot in the 300 block of Richardson Avenue, Aug. 22.
• Report of vandalism in the 600 block of Granby Avenue where a woman told police she woke up and noticed a broken window in her living room, Aug. 22.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage at W. Willis Avenue and Amos Street, Aug. 22.
• Report of theft of a $400 power/push lawn mower in the 2200 block of E. Green Drive, Aug. 22.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 1900 block of Brentwood Street, Aug. 22.
