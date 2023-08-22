Assault
• Brenda Louise Irving, 47, Carter Street, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault and communicating threats, Aug. 21.
• Mallory Dawn George, 25, Gunnersbury Lane, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault and injury to personal property, Aug. 21.
Larceny/Theft
• Jatyaha Enoch, 18, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Aug. 21.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Azusena Armenta-Sanchez, 22, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and second-degree trespass, Aug. 21.
• Endenilson Gurrero-Sura, 21, Immanuel Road, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 21.
Other charges
• Donald Lee Roddy, 50, South Road, High Point, was charged with cruelty to animals, Aug. 21.
• Clemon Walls III, 40, Kent Court, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 21.
• Samantha Leighann Williams, 30, homeless, High Point, was charged with contributing to delinquency and neglect by parents or others and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 21.
• William Tyrone Moore, 41, Vance Street, Reidsville, was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 21.
