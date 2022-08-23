Breaking and entering
Antione Powers, 33, Stoneybrook Drive, High Point, was charged with one count each of felony breaking and entering a building and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, Aug. 19.
Assault
Maximiliano Dejesus, 19, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, and two counts of injury to personal property, Aug. 21.
Jose Dominguez, 32, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 19.
Casey James Paul, 35, Green Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 19.
Francisco Nicasio, 34, Glen Cove Way, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and domestic criminal trespass, Aug. 19.
Raheem Grant, 33, Shadow Valley Road, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age and being a fugitive from justice, Aug. 21.
Jyhonna Young, 35, Hewitt Street, High Point, was charged with affray or simple assault, Aug. 19.
Andrew Michael Hill, 36, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 20.
Larceny/Theft
Mariah Covington, 21, Montlieu Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possessing stolen goods, Aug. 18.
Lindsay McGuire, 28, Diana Drive, Thomasville, was charged with transferring price tags from goods to other goods, Aug. 21.
Jennifer L. Henderson, 38, Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, was charged with one count each of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 20.
Natalie Barrier, 39, Ray Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and contributing to delinquency or neglect by parents or others, Aug. 19.
Danny A. Harris, 60, Kearns Avenue, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Aug. 19.
Drugs/Alcohol
Justin Garrett Silverman, 21, Corporate Woods Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 21.
Caden Skylar Pendry, 19, Apache Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 21.
James E. McLean, 66, Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of being intoxicated and disruptive, urinating or defecating in a public place and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 21.
Aaron Abee, 42, Guilford Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VII controlled substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, Aug. 21.
Cederic Armstrong, 34, Parkway Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture a Schedule I controlled substance, Aug. 21.
Arlen Ray Harris, 55, Paramount Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and having no operator’s license, Aug. 20.
Vernon Worth, 55, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of impaired driving and failure to maintain lane control or improper lane change, Aug. 19.
Sheila Marie Brown, 30, Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 19.
Donta Octovius Williams, 33, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 18.
Rachel Linette McMichael, 28, Dorothy Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 18.
Other charges
Darrell Lenn Howze, 51, Hampstead Drive, High Point, was charged with failure to comply, Aug. 21.
Riqiyiuiah Pegues, 21, Copperstone Drive, High Point, was charged with felony aiding and abetting, Aug. 20.
Tonya MacDonald, 58, Newview Road, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 20.
Arthur Lee Spears Jr., 40, South Road, High Point, was charged with disturbing the peace or disorderly conduct, Aug. 19.
Ayana Clinton, 30, Amsterdam Avenue, New York City, was charged with general misdemeanor child abuse, Aug. 21.
Shanice Pendry, 30, Worth Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of hit-and-run property damage, driving while license suspended or revoked, and expired registration, Aug. 19.
Debra Campbell Pemberton, 61, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Aug. 19.
Incidents
Police are investigating a report from a woman that her foot was run over by a hydraulic jack cart while she was shopping at a business on Precision Way. The woman was treated at Cone Health Medical Center, Aug. 20.
Police are investigating a break-in and burglary from a residence on Cable Street. Stolen goods included a laptop computer worth $1,200. Damages from the break-in to a door totaled $350, Aug. 18.
Police are investigating shots fired at Fourth Street and Richardson Avenue. Two shell casings were found in the roadway, Aug. 18.
Police are investigating a domestic disturbance that led to the assault of a woman at a residence on Windley Street, Aug. 20.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired involving people in an outdoor area at Meredith and Hoover streets. No one appears to have been injured. A shell casing was recovered, Aug. 20.
Police are investigating an assault of a man at a residence on Briggs Place. The man was transported to an area medical center and told officers he didn’t know the assailant, Aug. 20.
Police are investigating a break-in and robbery from a business on Greensboro Road, Aug. 19.
Police are seeking whoever stole a pair of catalytic converters off two vehicles at a church on Springfield Road, Aug. 19.
Police are investigating an attempted break-in to a residence on Roberts Lane, Aug. 19.
Police are seeking whoever broke into a residence on Granby Avenue and stole TV sets and a video game player worth a total of $540, Aug. 19.
Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter off a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked along Brian Jordan Place, Aug. 19.
Police are seeking whoever broke into a residence on Thissell Street and stole a laptop worth $500, Aug. 19.
Police are investigating shots fired at a residence on Ellwood Drive. Shell casings were found in the roadway, Aug. 19.
Police are investigating shots fired into a residence on Bellemeade Street that did $800 in damages. No one appears to have been injured, Aug. 19.
