Larceny/Theft
• Shalonda Huntley, 36, Chestnut Drive, High Point, was charged with felony larceny, Aug. 17.
• Yamein McNair, 19, Glen Wayne Drive, Winston-Salem, was charged with identity theft and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 17.
• Darrell Wayne Pinnix, 37, Pulliam Road, Boonville, was charged with habitual larceny, Aug. 17.
• Donna Olmos-Martinez, 47, Grace Street, High Point, was charged with identity theft, Aug. 17.
• Lavan Rogers Jr., 26, South Road, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 17.
• Michael Sean Brooks, 35, Glen Avenue, Winston-Salem, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 20.
• Distin Rich, 38, Walden Lane, High Point, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 19.
• Deanna Marie Wallace, 28, Siler Street, Trinity, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 19.
• Quantarius Breeden, 25, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, Aug. 19.
• Jessica Marlin Rodriguez, 34, Dorsett Street, Archdale, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 18.
• Britany Nicole Johnston, 31, Henley Country Road, Asheboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 18.
• Tiffany Cartner, 35, Buddingwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with uttering a forged instrument and obtaining property by false pretenses, Aug. 17.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Devonte M. Burrell, 32, Chester Ridge Drive, High Point, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking MDMA, second-degree trespass and selling or delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a day care facility or school, Aug. 19.
• Demetrius A. Thomas, 43, Ambassador Court, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, prohibited weapons possession by a felon and carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 18.
• Alexis B. Petty, 25, Quail Oaks Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and having a fictitious, expired, suspended or expired registration, Aug. 20.
• Kyesha M. Hood, 49, Americhase Drive, Greensboro, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 20.
• Onzslowe Dines, 48, Lamb Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 20.
• Juan J. Pulido, 22, Cashatt Road, Trinity, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 20.
• Dominquez Palma, 25, English Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 19.
• Tammy Darnell Gibson, 55, Sunset Lane, Thomasville, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 18.
• Kaylee Nicole Babb, 31, Newton Place, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 18.
• Sidney Saleem Ellis, 38, Brentwood Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 18.
• Mitchell Monroe III, 58, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 18.
• Marcelo R. Sanchez, 40, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, Aug. 17.
• Eric Loflin II, 38, Cornell Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespass and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 17.
Other charges
• George Jenkins, 45, homeless, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 17.
• Kevin Michael Daniels, 32, Denny Street, High Point, was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, Aug. 20.
• Demetri Gist, 31, N.C. 27, Coats, was charged with a parole violation, Aug. 18.
• Erius Perry, 26, Florida Drive, Thomasville, was charged with having an expired registration, Aug. 17.
Incidents
• Police investigated an argument at a residence on Roberts Court that involved someone who was the subject of a domestic violence restraining order and the sister of the woman who took out the restraining order. During the argument the person with the gun pointed it at the sister, Aug. 17.
