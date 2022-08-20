Larceny/Theft
• Jared Gunn, 43, Lester Drive, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 18.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Larceny/Theft
• Jared Gunn, 43, Lester Drive, Lexington, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 18.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Aime Pickard, 27, Cornerstone Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 18.
• Joy Danielle Malouin, 41, Rolleston Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was charged with impaired driving and speeding, Aug. 17.
• Nathan William Tussey, 29, Sulivan Road, Thomasville, was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 17.
• Michael Brian PIckard, 51, Cornerstone Drive, Lexington, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended/revoked, no financial responsibility and improper registration, Aug. 17.
• Brandon Alexander Cook, 33, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and failure to appear, Aug. 17.
Other charges
• Courtney Chiarella, 36, Baptist Assembly Road, Julian, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Aug. 18.
• Michael G. Thomas, 36, Hoover Avenue, High Point, was charged with prohibited weapons possession by a felon, Aug. 18.
• Dwight A. Chambers, 30, Leonard Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of communicating threats, misdemeanor interfering with an electronic monitoring device and a parole violation, Aug. 18.
• Kevin Josue Ortiz, 25, Northpoint Avenue, High Point, was charged with hit-and-run property damage and driving while license suspended/revoked, Aug. 17.
Incidents
• Police are investigating vandalism to a house on Fairfield Road where three windows were shattered. The damage was estimated at $1,500, Aug. 18.
• Police are seeking whoever used a credit card fraudulently to spend $40 at a business on Brian Jordan Place, Aug. 18.
• Police collaborated with security at the N. Main Street Walmart about a woman concealing merchandise in her pocketbook, Aug. 18.
• Police are investigating an attempt to steal an air compressor worth $439 and portable drills worth $169 from the Home Depot on N. Main Street, Aug. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.