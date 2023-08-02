Assault
• Boubacar Souley, 51, River Birch Loop, Greensboro, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, July 31.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Boubacar Souley, 51, River Birch Loop, Greensboro, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, July 31.
• Kevin Steffon Pegues, 54, homeless, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, July 31.
Larceny/Theft
• Seanjohn Goines, 22, Elm Street, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, July 31.
• Isaac Barber, 53, Aldridge Road, Archdale, was charged with larceny, July 31.
• Kareena V. Hilton, 27, Central Avenue, High Point, was charged with failure to return hired property, July 31.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Bailey Whitaker King, 27, Brightleaf Court, Archdale, was charged with impaired driving and injury to personal property, July 31.
Other charges
• Ladarrius Easterling, 25, Franklin Avenue, High Point, was charged with stalking, communicating threats and injury to personal property, July 31.
• Andre Decole Mayfield, 49, homeless, High Point, was charged with probation violation, July 31.
• Michael Aaron Hess, 61, homeless, Winston-Salem, was charged with second-degree trespass, July 31.
Incidents
• Police are investigating a theft from a Ford Fusion on Richland Street. The owner of the car reported that $650 in cash, 32 rounds of ammunition and a Taurus 9mm firearm were stolen, July 31.
• Police went a residence on Rolling Road after a report of a domestic disturbance. A person involved was involuntarily committed to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, July 31.
• Police assisted paramedics with an overdose at a residence on Evans Mill Road. The person was revived and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for treatment, July 31.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.