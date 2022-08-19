Assault
• Robert Bolton, 25, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with one count each of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, communicating threats and second-degree trespassing, Aug. 17.
• Michael Keith Bolton, 51, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault on a female, Aug. 17.
• Cynthia Fay Bolton, 48, Greer Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 17.
Drugs, Alcohol
• Bonfils Nduwimana, 37, N. Centennial Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, open container violation, failure to comply with limitations and improper lighting equipment of vehicles, Aug. 16.
• Danarius Daquan McCall, 23, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Aug. 16.
• Micheal Alejandro Urbina, 21, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency and neglect by parents/other, Aug. 16.
• Jarius Jamal Breeden, 23, Richardson Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, Aug. 16.
• Noah Tyrese McCain, 22, S. Hall Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resist/delay/obstruct a public officer and failure to appear in court, Aug. 16.
Other charges
• Malik Wilson, 26, Kirkwood Street, High Point, was charged with violating a domestic violence protective order, Aug. 17.
Incidents
• Police assisted paramedics with a man at a residence on Grimes Avenue who was having a drug overdose. The man was treated but refused transport to a hospital, Aug. 17.
• Police are investigating a report that a financial transaction card was stolen from a restaurant on S. Main Street and used to make several fraudulent purchases, Aug. 17.
• Police are seeking whoever stole $700 worth of pistols and a $30 bookbag from a Nissan Altima parked along Elon Place, Aug. 17.
• Police are investigating shots fired at a Honda Civic at the intersection of Ragan Avenue and Hines Street. Rounds struck the vehicle but no one was reported injured, Aug. 17.
• Report of burglary in the 200 block of N. Ward Avenue where someone used a brick to break a door and enter the basement of a church overnight. Nothing appeared stolen, Aug. 16.
• Report of burglary in the 1300 block of Vernon Place where someone entered a residence by breaking a rear window while the homeowner was out of town. Officers report the home had been thoroughly ransacked and several items stolen, including lamps, three televisions, jewelry, an oven range and video game console, Aug. 16.
• Report of vandalism in the 2100 block of Edgewood Drive where a homeowner reported that someone broke out the rear passenger window of a car while parked in the driveway, Aug. 16.
• Report of larceny from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Wrenn Farm Drive where someone reported two backpack leaf blowers stolen from a work truck, Aug. 16.
• Report of vandalism in the 700 block of Spinning Wheel Point where three window screens at the rear of a house were cut, Aug. 16.
• Report of motor vehicle theft in the 3700 block of Van Hoe Lane where two vehicles were reported stolen. The victim reported that keys to both vehicles were left in one vehicle that was unlocked. The vehicles also contained several items valued at about $2,000, including a 9 mm pistol, toolboxes, a purse, audiovisual equipment and $800 in cash, Aug. 16.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 2300 block of Uwharrie Road where a driver reported that while turning right off W. Fairfield Road onto Uwharrie Road, their vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle that fled the scene. The crash caused a power chair that was being towed on the back of the vehicle to fall of the ramp and into the road, damaging the chair, Aug. 17.
• Report of hit-and-run with property damage at the Carolina Thrift parking lot on N. Main Street where a red SUV with a trailer hitch backed into a parked vehicle occupied by two people then fled onto Hartley Drive, Aug. 17.
