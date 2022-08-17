Assault
• William T. Packett, 57, Melody Lane, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 12.
• Raina Chaplin, 27, Clara Cox Way, High Point, was charged with assault and battery or simple assault, Aug. 12.
• John May Brown, 75, Hickory Chapel Road, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 14.
• Koketa Renetta Easterling, 38, E. Commerce Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury or assault with a deadly weapon, Aug. 14.
Breaking and entering
• Naz’Here Donjele Jamel Miles, 28, Northgate Court, High Point, was charged with breaking and entering-building and larceny after breaking and entering, Aug. 15.
Larceny/Theft
• Erika Avalos-Castillo, 35, Norwood Court, High Point, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Aug. 14.
• Aaron Lee Dorsey, 39, Brookside Drive, Lexington, was charged with larceny, Aug. 14.
• Darlene White, 52, Wesley Drive, High Point, was charged with larceny, Aug. 14.
• Melissa Ann Dunlap, 38, Fairview Church Lane, Trinity, was charged with one count each of larceny and second-degree trespass, Aug. 14.
• Chamara Lenee Warren, 35, Thurston Road, Rochester, New York, was charged with concealment of merchandise, Aug. 12.
• Buck Nathan Manuel, 55, Ennis Street, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny, Aug. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Cheryl Fowler, 55, Putnam Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing or consuming an alcoholic beverage in a passenger area not in its original container, Aug. 14.
• Erick Wright, 53, White Oak Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 13.
• Brittany Harmon, 37, Holder Inman Road, Randleman, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 12.
• Taniya Rhyne, 26, Kilkaire Court, Winston-Salem, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 15.
• Carlton Williams, 34, N. Main Street, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 14.
• Toni Marie Gore, 31, Baker Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 14.
• Zander Murphy, 18, Asbill Avenue, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 13.
• Destiny Weaver, 20, Archdale Road, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 13.
• Lauryn Adeloye, 20, Chuck Wagon Court, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 13.
• James Townsend, 24, Hunters Road, Huntersville, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 12.
• Dale D. Baldwin, 35, Randolph Street, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, driving while license suspended or revoked and having an expired registration, Aug. 12.
• Ciara Grace, 21, Old Towne Village Circle, Pfafftown, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 12.
• Aquilla Stone Sapp, 52, Rosecrest Drive, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, Aug. 11.
• Michael Alejandro Urbina, 21, Cross Street, High Point, was charged with possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, Aug. 15.
Other charges
• Brent Coggins, 34, Sunderland Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with one count each of general misdemeanor child abuse, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 12.
• Gerard Samuel Williamson, 35, West Avenue, High Point, was charged with second-degree trespass, Aug. 14.
• Philip Clarke, 64, Redwood Drive, Greensboro, was charged with impeding traffic by standing, sitting or lying on a highway, Aug. 15.
• Michael Allen Neel, 54, Twin Lakes Drive, Lot 13, Thomasville, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 12.
• Aaron Joseph Cook, 25, Vaughn Street, Stokesdale, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, Aug. 14.
• Clarence Robin Wiley, 59, Lassiter Drive, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, Aug. 14.
• Mellisa Danielle Wilkes, 34, Meadow Way Drive, Lexington, was charged with compulsory attendance law violation, Aug. 15.
Incidents
• Police are investigating shots fired at a residence that was struck by several bullets at Chestnut Drive and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Aug. 12.
• Police went to a residence on Fairfield Road after a report of a domestic dispute, Aug. 13.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota Highlander parked along Samet Drive, Aug. 14.
• Police assisted paramedics with a man who overdosed on Centennial Street. The man was revived with Narcan and taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Aug. 15.
• Police are seeking whoever stole a catalytic converter from a catering vehicle parked along John Gordon Lane, Aug. 13.
