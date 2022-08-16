Assault
William T. Packett, 57, Melody Lane, Thomasville, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 12.
Kayle Rae Lilly, 29, Hasty Hill Road, Thomasville, was charged with cyberstalking, Aug. 12.
Police are investigating a break-in and robbery at a residence on Newell Street. The resident reported $100 worth of coins and $400 worth of revolvers stolen, Aug. 14.
Police are investigating a report by a man who said he was assaulted while sitting in a car along Fern Avenue, Aug. 14.
Police are investigating a public disturbance at a residence on Hickory Chapel Road. A man told officers he was threatened by someone holding a machete, Aug. 13.
Police responded to a report of an assault and possible domestic disturbance at a residence on Fairfield Road, Aug. 13.
Police are seeking whoever stole a cellphone worth $500 from a retail business on S. Main Street, Aug. 13.
