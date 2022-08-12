Breaking and entering
• Shenika Lloyd, 44, Underhill Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of misdemeanor breaking and entering a building, second-degree trespass and damage to real property, willful and wanton injury, Aug. 11.
• Hakeem Davis, 26, Cherrybrook Drive, Jamestown, was charged with one count each of breaking into cars or other motor vehicles and misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 11.
Assault
• Christopher Edmundson, 45, Grimes Avenue, High Point, was charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, Aug. 11.
• Laxmi Giri, 45, Edgewood Drive, High Point, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 11
Larceny/Theft
• Andre M. Brinson, 38, Fairview Street, High Point, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, Aug. 11.
• Chemoso Flores, 26, Hamilton Street, High Point, was charged with larceny, Aug. 11.
Other charges
• Latoya Quick, 34, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Aug. 11.
• Melvin Quick, 33, Van Buren Street, High Point, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Aug. 11.
• Travia Clark, 30, James Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Aug. 11.
