Assault
• Rodney Dean Deweese, 44, Norman Shoaf Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 10.
• Rodney Dean Deweese, 44, Norman Shoaf Road, Winston-Salem, was charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age, Aug. 10.
• Kenyon D. Ducksworth, 41, Eight Oaks Drive, High Point, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, Aug. 10.
Larceny/Theft
• Leevon Olando Harrington, 56, homeless, High Point, was charged with habitual larceny and possessing stolen goods, Aug. 10.
• Darlene Marie Norkett, 38, Randall Street, High Point, was charged with larceny and possessing stolen goods, Aug. 10.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Arturo Felix Francisco, 46, Dane Street, High Point, was charged with impaired driving, having a prohibited open container and a center lane violation, Aug. 10.
• Ryan Seenanan, 27, Vineyard Lane, Winston-Salem, was charged with impaired driving and speeding more than 15 mph over the speed limit, Aug. 10.
• Donald O’Brian Holder, 35, Ardale Drive, High Point, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 10.
Other charges
• Eldridge Van Burun Washington, 24, Clara Cox Way, High Point, was charged with violation of a court order, Aug. 10.
• Marvin Oxendine, 39, homeless, High Point, was charged with delaying, resisting or obstructing a public officer, Aug.10.
• Heather Lynn Rowe, 47, homeless, High Point, was charged with delaying, resisting or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespass, Aug.10.
Incidents
• Police went to a residence on Clara Cox Way after a report of a domestic disturbance, Aug. 10.
• Police are investigating a break-in to a Jeep Cherokee parked along Country Club Drive and the theft of a purse from inside the vehicle, Aug. 10.
